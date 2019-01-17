NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A court hearing will be held Thursday on a restraining order that’s blocking congestion pricing on yellow cabs in Manhattan.

The surcharge was supposed to go into effect for all for-hire vehicles below Ninth Street on the first of the year. But a judge put a temporary block on the state’s controversial plan after a group of taxi drivers and medallion owners filed a lawsuit.

The plan would raise the price of a ride at least $2.50, bringing the cost of getting in a cab to nearly $6.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Assembly want to implement congestion pricing on a larger scale to limit traffic and raise money for the MTA.

Over the past few months, the plan has brought rallies and mixed reactions.

“We need all of our assembly members, our state senators, standing up for everyday New Yorkers, so that we can cross the streets safely, so that we can get to work on time,” New York State Assemblyman Robert Carrol, D-Brooklyn, said last month.

“It’s a bad idea. I don’t like it. It’s more expensive. I don’t want to pay extra,” one driver said.

“I think it’s a bad idea. We don’t have too much money to pay extra things in this city,” said another.

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, taxi drivers plan to protest outside the courthouse.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said the surcharge will add more stress and financial burden on drivers, noting eight have cabbies have committed suicide over the past year.