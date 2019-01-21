NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the third time in a month, an MTA bus has been stolen and taken for a joy ride.

Images show a man who police say boarded a parked bus in the Jamaica section of Queens last Tuesday, then drove around town.

Police say he later dumped the bus in Brooklyn.

Just last month, three teens drove an MTA bus out of a Brooklyn depot.

Police say it was later left in Cypress Hills.

That same day, six people reportedly stole a bus parked in the Bronx.

Police do not believe the crimes are connected.

