



#ValerieReyes case – source describes suspect Javier da Silva as "cunning and sinister." Her funeral today in New Rochelle.

Funeral services were held Wednesday for a Westchester County woman found dead inside a suitcase along the side of a road in Connecticut.

The body of Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, was discovered last week on the shoulder of Glenville Road in Greenwich. Police said it was bound at the hands and feet.

She was reported missing on Jan. 29 after she didn’t show up for work at Barnes & Noble in Eastchester.

On Tuesday, Javier da Silva, who previously had a relationship with Reyes, was charged in her death. Sources told CBS2 he confessed to killing her after he was caught using her debit card.

The 24-year-old lived in Flushing, Queens but was originally from Venezuela and has been in the country illegally since his visa expired, sources said.

Reyes’ mother spoke with CBS2’s Tony Aiello after the arrest Tuesday.

“We are, of course, devastated for my daughter’s death, but I’m just blessed beyond grateful that they found her murderer,” said Norma Sanchez. “We didn’t think it was going to be this quick, but it’s just a blessing. I kept praying that she would tell me, she would give me hints, a name or something … I just feel so blessed, overwhelmed.

“We’re just grateful we have someone,” she added. “I promised my daughter we would make justice for her and I’m just so grateful to the authorities, investigators, everybody. I am.”

Sanchez also said her daughter took pity on da Silva, because he claimed his mother was dying of cancer.

“She said, ‘Mami, his mother has cancer and I just want to be there for him a little more.’ She was an angel. She just wanted to support him more,” Sanchez said. “Again, he was like really pushy, wouldn’t take no for an answer, so my daughter started getting really frustrated with him, and it ended quick.”

Da Silva was charged with kidnapping resulting in death. Autopsy results are still pending.

Reyes’s funeral was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel’s Church in New Rochelle.