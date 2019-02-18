



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mourners will have a chance to pay their respects to NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen as his wake begins Monday.

Black and purple bunting hangs outside the 102nd Precinct stationhouse, where the 42-year-old detective spent his entire career.

On Sunday night, friends and strangers gathered for an emotional vigil, lighting candles and leaving heartfelt messages.

“What he’s done in his 19 years for the community and for this precinct, I can’t even put into words,” Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan said.

MORE: Vigil Held For Fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, 2nd Suspect Arraigned On Multiple Charges

Det. Nicholas Perez struggled to hold back tears as he visited the growing memorial for his work partner.

“My dad says that he was like a brother to him,” said his daughter, who sang during the vigil. “He would come over to our house sometimes and joke around with us, come in our pool. He was a lot of fun, he was really sweet.”

Det. Simonsen’s brothers and sisters in blue said it’s the community that’s keeping them going in their trying time.

“We’re not taking it day by day, we’re taking it hour by hour. And we know we have to be there for each other,” Nilan said.

MORE: ‘Absolute Tragedy:’ NYPD Mourns Det. Simonsen, Killed By Friendly Fire While Responding To Robbery

Also on Sunday, a second suspect – 25-year-old Jagger Freeman – was arraigned on multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Police believe Freeman was a lookout for suspect Christopher Ransom, as the 27-year-old robbed a T-Mobile store with a fake gun last Tuesday in Richmond Hill.

Det. Simonsen responded to the call and was killed by friendly fire. Sgt. Matthew Gorman was shot in the leg and is recovering.

“No matter where the rounds came from, that mope caused his death, and we should never ever forget this,” said Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch.

Services will start with a wake from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday. All services will be held at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays.

To share a message of sympathy on the funeral home’s website, click here.