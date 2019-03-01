



A driver accused of deliberately mowing down a family of eight , killing the mother, faced a judge Friday.

Jason Mendez, 35, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. His lawyer also requested a psychological exam.

Police said Mendez intentionally rammed his car into Melissa DeLoatch and her family on Feb. 20 after an argument in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Haverstraw.

The 32-year-old pregnant mother of six was killed. Her 35-year-old husband and children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers responded, the suspect allegedly had knife and had to be taken into custody with a Taser.

Mendez lived for a time in Texas, where his criminal record included charges for domestic violence and assaulting a public officer, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.