NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Accused mob boss killer 24-year-old Anthony Comello appeared wearing a green and white jail suit in an Ocean County courtroom Monday to waive fighting his extradition from New Jersey to face pending charges in New York.

Prosecutors say Comello pulled the trigger in the killing of reputed Gambino crime family kingpin Franceso “Franky Boy” Cali in front of his Todt Hill home last week while his wife and children were inside, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

“He voluntarily returns to New York to face these charges,” said Comello’s lawyer Brian Nearly.

Privately police sources told CBS2 it appears Comello acted alone, angry that Cali did not want him to date his niece – but publically, the NYPD says nothing is off the table.

“Let me reiterate it again, this is far from over,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea on Saturday.

“I do not believe this man acted alone,” said former FBI agent and organized crime expert David Shapiro. “I would be shocked if there weren’t material assistance provided elsewhere.”

When asked if the shooting might have been planned with others, Shapiro echoed the concerns voiced by NYPD investigators.

“I think it’s a strong possibility,” he said.

Police sources say Comello was a hot-head and a marijuana user who had a crush on the victim’s niece, and he was angry that Cali told him he wasn’t good enough for her.

Investigation sources say the suspect intentionally crashed his pickup into Cali’s SUV on the night of the murder to lure the mob boss outside and then shot him 10 times.

Comello was arrested Saturday in New Jersey. Sources say his fingerprints were found on Cali’s car.

Police say there are still other theories and questions they are probing.

“Was he acting alone, was he acting for other people, are other involved?” said Shea.

“We have to investigate whether it is a sanctioned closet hit,” said Shapiro. “Where somebody else was behind it … but needed to make this secret.”

As formal extradition looms for Comello, police sources tell CBS2 they are concerned for the suspect’s safety while behind bars in New York City.

Because he could be targeted for violence, Comello will most likely be isolated for his own safety.

Shapiro believes there could be retribution, even being killed in lock up.