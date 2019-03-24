



Surveillance cameras in the Bronx caught a brutal assault and robbery of a delivery man by a violent group of attackers.

Police say the 36-year-old victim was making a delivery for Uber Eats when four men ambushed him and pushed the worker off his bike.

The group then punched the victim to the ground and allegedly threatened him with a knife before getting away with his electric bike and iPhone.

Police say the attack happened last month on Feb. 26 in the Mount Eden section near Edward L. Grant Highway.

Police believe the suspects are all in their late teens.

The gang-style ambush is the latest report in a disturbing and growing trend of groups beating other New Yorkers throughout the city.

Another group of four suspects were caught on camera viciously attacking and robbing a man in Brooklyn on March 12. Surveillance video The suspects beat the man unconscious before swarming the victim and taking his belongings

A teenager was left beaten and stabbed in the Bronx after being brutally attacked by a group of young men last month. Authorities say four suspects were caught on surveillance cameras cornering a 17-year-old inside a building on Feb. 27.

Another teen was beaten and robbed by six men back on Feb. 8. Those suspects allegedly punched the 15-year-old several times before running off with the boy’s phone.

Before that, a pack of six teens are suspected of carrying out at least four attacks on Bronx residents dating back to December of 2018. In each of those incidents, the victims say the group approached them, attacked them, and then stole their iPhones, wallets, and backpacks.

The NYPD claims the city’s overall crime rate has dropped to record lows however, officials said they were shifting units to deal with a spike in violent crimes including murders and rapes. The department says many clusters of violence are driven by gang activity and gun violence.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.