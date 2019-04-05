



Loved ones fear the worst as the search for a missing Staten Island mother and teacher has turned into a murder investigation.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen last weekend. Police found a “charred and unrecognizable” body inside a storage facility Thursday, and investigators are working to identify the remains.

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, remains in police custody on assault and stalking charges after sources say he admitted to hitting her.

Friends left candles and flowers outside Jeanine Cammarata’s home, worried their worst fear is becoming a reality.

“So angry, because if it’s true, then it’s horrible. Nobody should have that demise,” said Jasmine Terrone.

“Once I found out she was missing, my gut told me something was terribly wrong,” Elizabeth Torres said.

Web Extra: NYPD On Discovery Of Human Remains Amid Search

The 37-year-old mother of three and public school teacher was last seen on Saturday night after telling loved ones she was going to see her children at Michael Cammarata’s home in Queens. The couple was in the midst of an ugly divorce and custody battle.

“She came to me Friday telling me the good news that her husband was going to give her the kids and she was on her way to pick up the kids,” said Torres.

When she didn’t show up for either of her two jobs at P.S. 29 or the Dollar Tree, friends frantically texted and messaged her on Facebook but said the responses they received were cryptic and uncharacteristic.

MORE: View Chilling Texts Of Friend Reaching Out To Missing SI Woman

Michael Cammarata was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and stalking.

Sources tell CBS2 police are reviewing two key surveillance videos of a man who resembles Michael Cammarata with what appears to be an accomplice transporting a large, heavy bag from Queens to the storage facility on Arden Avenue.

“The investigation has taken a turn… into a murder investigation,” NYPD Assistant Chief William Aubry said Thursday. “We’re working with the Staten Island district attorney to establish probable cause and justification to charge him with murder.”

Police still have not found Jeanine Cammarata’s 2017 white Chevy Cruze with the license plate HSK8417.

As for her children, authorities say they are still in protective custody.