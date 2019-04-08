



Rockland County Executive Ed Day will meet with legal and health professions Monday to address the ongoing measles outbreak.

The county has seen 167 confirmed measles cases since October. The outbreak is almost entirely contained to the ultra-Orthodox community.

Last week, a judge lifted Day’s executive order banning unvaccinated children from public spaces.

Judge Rolf Thorsen ruled such orders cannot exceed five days. He also said 166 confirmed measles cases in a population of 330,000 people over the course of six months doesn’t constitute an “epidemic,” which merits an emergency declaration.

MORE: County Exec On Lifted Measles Ban: ‘We Have To Wait Until This Gets Much Worse’

“My Administration refuses to sit idly by while those in Rockland are put at risk,” Day said in a statement. “All should know that my executive team will meet with our legal and health professionals Monday morning and identify potential new strategies to address this outbreak as we cannot allow this to stand as is.”

“It is unacceptable to the health of all in our County and we will do everything in our power to ensure the public health of Rockland is strong and vital,” he added.

Today’s meeting is meant to identify potential new strategies to address the outbreak.

For more information about the measles, click here.