CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Anthony Comello, Francesco Cali, Gambino crime family, Local TV, New York, Staten Island


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of gunning down reputed Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali is due in court today.

Anthony Comello will be arraigned on another loaded firearm charge. The 24-year-old was already charged with murder and assault.

READ: Criminal Complaint Against Anthony Comello

Police said he crashed his truck into Cali’s truck last month to lure him outside and then shot him to death.

Sources told CBS2 that Comello was outraged Cali didn’t want him dating his niece.

Police said the motive could be more complicated and is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s