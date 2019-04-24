Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of gunning down reputed Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali is due in court today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of gunning down reputed Gambino crime boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali is due in court today.
Anthony Comello will be arraigned on another loaded firearm charge. The 24-year-old was already charged with murder and assault.
READ: Criminal Complaint Against Anthony Comello
Police said he crashed his truck into Cali’s truck last month to lure him outside and then shot him to death.
Sources told CBS2 that Comello was outraged Cali didn’t want him dating his niece.
Police said the motive could be more complicated and is still under investigation.