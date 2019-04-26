



NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Health officials in Rockland County have issued a second emergency declaration to combat the measles outbreak.

The first was set to expire on Thursday, but it’s now been extended through May 25.

This comes as nearly 50 new measles cases have been confirmed in less than a month. Suffolk County health officials have also confirmed the first adult case on Long Island.

Last week, Rockland County announced their next steps in combating the measles outbreak. Threatening letters and hefty fines are part of the new tactics.

Rockland residents are already getting knocks on the door and delivery of notices that say unvaccinated people exposed to measles must stay away from indoor and outdoor public places for 21 days or face $2,000 fines.

“We will re-strategize at every opportunity regardless of what’s thrown in front of us. That’s just what we’re going to do,” Nassau County Executive Ed Day said.

Meanwhile, a quarantine order has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can’t verify that they have immunity.

Officials at UCLA said that as of Wednesday there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine. The number of those quarantined at Cal State University was not immediately known.

UCLA says some people could remain in quarantines for up to 48 hours before they prove immunity. A few may need to remain in quarantine for up to seven days.

The orders come as a small outbreak of measles is occurring in Los Angeles County involving five confirmed cases linked to overseas travel.

The CDC says measles in the U.S. is at its highest level in 25 years.

