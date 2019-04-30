



U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. and FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman was laid to rest with military honors Tuesday in Arlington Nation Cemetery.

The 43-year-old father-of-three was killed when a roadside bomb went off earlier this month in Afghanistan.

“He didn’t pound his chest, he didn’t try to impress or drone on about what he was going to do. He just did it. He placed his Marines’ welfare above his own always,” U.S. Marine Sgt. Major Christopher Armstrong said during Slutman’s funeral last Friday.

WATCH: Funeral for Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Part 1



WATCH: Funeral for Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Part 2



Before being deployed, Slutman served 15 years with the FDNY in the Bronx. In 2014, he received a medal of bravery for rescuing a woman from a fire.

“Chris crawled on his belly through the smoke to a rear bedroom and found an unconscious woman. He did this without the protection of the fire hose,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Christopher Williamson.

His widow, Shannon, told CBS News’ Jeff Glor he was “all-in in anything he did.”

“If everybody could experience the type of love that I’ve had, the world would be a better place,” she said.

Cpl. Robert Hendricks, of Long Island, and Sgt. Benjamin Hines, of Pennsylvania, were also killed in the blast.