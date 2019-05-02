YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Yonkers teen will be laid to rest today.
Marilyn Cotto Montanez was shot in the head last Thursday while walking with her 9-year-old sister to get pizza.
Police said the 18-year-old was not the intended target.
The Lincoln High School junior was an honor roll student who had big dreams of becoming a surgeon.
“If someone was having a bad day, she would talk to them, make them feel better. She would put someone first before she put herself,” her classmate Elijah Tillis told CBS2. “The last words that Marylin said to her sister was, ‘run as fast as you can,’ and she went home.”
The suspected gunman was identified as 15-year-old Jamir Thompson, who has a criminal history. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Montanez’s funeral was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Community Home for Funerals on Yonkers Ave. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Montanez family.