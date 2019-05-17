At A Glance
NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County is offering another round of free measles vaccinations to residents.
Anyone six months and older can get the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.
“It is critically important that those who are still not vaccinated come out and get this shot as it is the one safe, surefire way of preventing measles,” County Executive Ed Day said in a press release. “I applaud our residents who have received the over 20,000 MMR vaccinations given in Rockland during our measles outbreak; thank you for doing what is necessary to protect our most vulnerable residents from this dangerous disease.”
Vaccinations are being offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the Christ Episcopal Church at 65 Washington Ave. in Suffern.
Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling:
- The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.
- The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.
The ongoing measles outbreak has sickened 770 people in New York State, and the county currently has 225 confirmed cases.
For more information about today’s free vaccinations, click here.