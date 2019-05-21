



A class action lawsuit over the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s lack of subway elevators heads to court today.

Riders with disabilities are calling for elevators in every New York City subway station and plan to rally before the hearing.

Several nonprofit organizations and individuals are behind the lawsuit filed in 2017 mandating elevators in the subway. The groups argue that riders with mobility disabilities face frequent elevator outages, the MTA fails to maintain its elevators and riders are given no alternate accommodations.

MORE: Judge Sides With Disabled Riders, Orders MTA To Install Elevators At Stations Undergoing Renovations

Of the 472 subway stations in the city, the MTA says only 120 are currently equipped with elevators.

A federal judge ruled back in March the agency must comply with regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and install elevators in all subway stations under renovation.

Advocates point to a case in January when Malaysia Goodson died after falling down subway station stairs carrying her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller. The medical examiner determined a medical episode contributed to her death, but her family believes an elevators could have saved her.

MORE: Mother’s Deadly Fall Sparks Push For More Subway Elevators

Following the tragedy, the MTA board pledged to install 50 elevators in existing subway stations within the next five years. But advocates want action now.

A rally will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the hearing at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan.