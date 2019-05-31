



– The man who killed an 11-year-old girl in Keansburg , N.J. was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Her relatives broke down as they told the court of their loss.

CBS2’s Meg Baker was at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold for the sentencing.

#Breaking Andreas Erazo, 20, of Keansburg, was sentenced to life in prison for the July 2017 killing of 11-year old Abbiegail Smith. More details to follow. #mcponj — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) May 31, 2019

Andreas Erazo previously admitted his guilt and took a plea deal. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison, and will be in his 80s before parole is possible.

Abbiegail Smith‘s mother and other family members gave victim impact statements that had the whole courtroom crying, even the sheriff’s officers, Baker reported.

Erazo admitted he sexually assaulted and stabbed Abbiegail to death. Her body was found wrapped in sheets and a futon on the roof of the Hancock Arms apartment complex in Keansburg in July of 2017. Erazo, 20, lived in the apartment above Abbiegail and her mother.

Erazo stared straight ahead as family members called him evil and a monster. They called their loved one Princess Abbiegail, a little 11-year-old girl who loved life, butterflies and lady bugs. Her favorite color was purple.

Family members and the judge recognized that Erazo showed no remorse. He was given the opportunity to speak but declined.