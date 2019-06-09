



The 62annual Puerto Rican Day Parade stepped off Sunday in Manhattan.

Singer Ricky Martin served as this year’s grand marshal and was celebrated for his foundation, which fights human trafficking.

As the city marks Pride month, the parade paid tribute to late Sylvia Rivera, an LGBTQ activist who took part in the Stonewall rebellion 50 years ago this month. The event themed “One People, Many Voices” also honored singers La India and Jose Feliciano, golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez and Hall of Fame-bound baseball player Edgar Martinez.

Notably absent from the festivities was Mayor Bill de Blasio, who campaigned in Iowa instead.

“New York City would not be the greatest city in the world without the contributions of our Puerto Rican community. ¡Viva Puerto Rico! #PRHeritageNYC,” the mayor tweeted Sunday morning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was there, however, and he announced new efforts to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

“While the federal government forgot an important fact, which is that Puerto Ricans are American citizens, New York State said on day one that we will stand with Puerto Rico every step of the way,” he said.

The governor said another 300 SUNY and CUNY students will head to Puerto Rico this summer to help rebuild, and he plans to create a memorial that will commemorate the hurricane and its victims.

