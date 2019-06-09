THE TONY AWARDSWatch More Than A Dozen Exclusive Interviews, Previews And More Ahead Of Tonight's Show At 8 P.M.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos, Local TV, New Canaan


NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos has a new lawyer.

Fotis Dulos, 5, hired Norm Pattis to represent him at Tuesday’s arraignment. Pattis also represents controversial internet host Alex Jones.

(Credit: Connecticut Department of Correction)

Dulos is accused of trashing clothes and cleanup supplies that were stained with his missing wife’s blood. He and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.

EXCLUSIVE: State’s Attorney, Investigators Meet With Woman Charged In Missing Conn. Mom Case

Investigators spent most of last week sifting through a garbage facility in Hartford searching for evidence.

(Credit: New Canaan Police Department)

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 after dropping her five children off at school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s