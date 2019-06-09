Comments
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos has a new lawyer.
Fotis Dulos, 5, hired Norm Pattis to represent him at Tuesday’s arraignment. Pattis also represents controversial internet host Alex Jones.
Dulos is accused of trashing clothes and cleanup supplies that were stained with his missing wife’s blood. He and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.
Investigators spent most of last week sifting through a garbage facility in Hartford searching for evidence.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 after dropping her five children off at school.