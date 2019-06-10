



– Police have new tools to help in their search for Jennifer Dulos , a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five who vanished 17 days ago.

It’s been one week since Fotis Dulos appeared in court, charged with disposing of evidence stained with the blood of his missing wife, Jennifer.

When he returns Tuesday, he’ll have a new lawyer at his side, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.

Norm Pattis has handled numerous high-profile cases, including the so-called Manhattan madam, Anna Gristina, in 2012.

Pattis indicates he’s trying to put together a bond package so Fotis Dulos can leave a lockup in Bridgeport.

As CBSN New York was first to report, his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, met last week with state police and the prosecutor. A statement was videotaped.

There’s every indication Troconis is cooperating, but her knowledge of what happened to Jennifer Dulos may be limited.

Police have not yet found the missing woman despite days of searching at multiple locations.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24 after dropping her five children off at school. Investigators spent most of last week sifting through a garbage facility in Hartford searching for evidence.

New Canaan police have created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, as they urge residents to submit tips. Residents can also email tips to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the tip line at (203) 594-3544.

So far, more than 225 tips and 74 pieces of surveillance video have been offered to investigators.

New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said in a statement Monday, “We will not rest until we find Jennifer.”