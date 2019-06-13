



Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was expected to turn himself in to the NYPD today to face charges related to an alleged groping at a Midtown bar.

His lawyer, however, now tells CBS News he may not come forward because of surveillance video in the case.

Sources told CBS2 the actor was expected to be charged with forcible touching after the alleged incident.

A 29-year-old woman told police the actor touched her inappropriately on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Ave. When she protested the unwanted touching, they two allegedly got into an argument.

Police said the woman left the bar and called 911.

Source said authorities believe they have probable cause for an arrest – specifically, video from the location.

In an interview with TMZ, Gooding denied the claims.

“There’s a tape that shows what really happened. That’s the most important thing,” he said. “I met a bunch of people, I said hello, I took pictures. And you have to have faith in what people say.”

When asked “was there any groping involved,” he replied, “nothing.”

The video in question has not been made public.

Gooding has said he trusts the system and will let the process speak for itself.