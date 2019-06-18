



Fare evasion isn’t just a nuisance, the MTA is losing hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, the governor is stepping in to help curb the growing problem.

From the city’s buses to the trains, there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of riders who don’t pay the fare. It’s expected to cost the MTA $260 million this year alone – more than double what it cost four years ago.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to dispatch 500 NYPD and transit officers to 50 subway stations and 50 bus routes where the problem is most prevalent.

Add to that an extra $40 million from forfeiture cases that will come from the Manhattan district attorney’s office to study more effective ways to deter evaders. That includes station improvements and enhanced video surveillance.

But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said he does not want the offenders to be arrested.

“If you drive through an EZ-Pass toll, you’re not going to get arrested, you’re going to get a ticket. There are thousands who park illegally in the city every day, don’t get arrested, get a ticket,” he said. “It’s unclear to me as a matter of equity if you commit a $2.75 theft, you should be prosecuted.”

As of June 9, the NYPD had made nearly 1,800 arrests and issued more than 1,200 summonses for fare evasion.

Under the new plan, those who don’t pay will get a $100 ticket.

Still, some riders are not convinced that goes far enough to send the message.

“Anybody who’s jumping the turnstile or evading fares, they’re not going to show up for a court date, they’re not going to pay a ticket. And how are you going to find them, because they’re not going to give you the right name?” said Upper West Side resident Melanie Vaughan.

The MTA chairman said the goal is to send the message that paying the fare is not optional.