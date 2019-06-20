



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new rideshare safety measure into law Thursday morning.

It’s named “Sami’s Law,” after college student Samantha Josephson, who was killed earlier this year after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

Samantha’s family joined Murphy for the bill signing in Robbinsville.

Under the ordinance:

The vehicle’s sign must be readable during daylight hours at a distance of 50 feet

No larger than eight inches wide by eight inches tall

Clearly visible in darkness

Police said on March 29, the 21-year-old University of South Carolina student was trying to take an Uber ride home from a night out with friends when she mistakenly got in the car of 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland. Her body, covered with stab wounds, was found deep in the woods more than 65 miles away. Rowland was arrested during a traffic stop the next day with blood and the young woman’s cellphone in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping and murder.

“We can not begin to imagine the terrible grief the Josephson family has carried. I am well aware that this could have happened to any member of our community, to any New Jersey family, including our own. The problem with senseless tragedies is that they are indeed senseless,” Murphy said. “As rideshare becomes more ubiquitous… we will need to take precautions that a simple convenience does not turn into a dangerous situation, as it did for Sami. That is what we are doing today.”

Samantha’s death spawned the #WhatsMyName campaign, which urges rideshare passengers to demand drivers tell them their names before getting in the vehicle.

She was laid to rest in an emotional service in April.

At the funeral, a cousin spoke out on behalf of the family.

“I’m telling you this is nothing that you would ever want to do. You don’t want to go through this,” Seymour Josephson said.