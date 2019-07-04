



— The rich history of some of the homes in New York is as detailed as their architecture.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge went inside an Upper East Side townhouse with more than its share of stories to tell for this week’s Living Large.

The landmarked home on East 62nd Street was built in 1873 as a rowhouse with its interior designed as multiple units.

About 100 years later, it was meticulously re-imagined into a grand 5,200-square-foot, single-family townhouse.

The gateway of the house has incredible brass and lead doors.

From the moment you step inside, the detail is striking with neoclassical accents and an onyx mosaic on the floor.

Barbara Evans-Butler, of Stribling & Associates, led the tour through the five-story, four-bedroom home.

“This is what this house is all about a level of quality and craftsmanship that is unique,” Evans-Butler said.

MORE: Living Large: Manhattan Home ‘With No Parallel In The City’

Evans-Butler led the tour through the five-story, four-bedroom home. The tour started in the richly designed parlor, heading into the drawing room.

“The drawing room is very Victorian with the mahogany walls, and you can see the rosettes and medallions,” Evans-Butler said.

There are six fireplaces in the home. Another design feature is the leaded windows leading out to an all-season garden.

The second floor has a lighter feel with custom millwork and unique brass trim. There’s a traditional dining space and terrace overlooking the garden.

“I love this kitchen because it’s a chef’s kitchen. The owner was a chef,” Evans-Butler said.

That means it has a thoughtfully designed layout and top-of-the-line appliances. There are also some clever shutters for just the right amount of privacy.

On the upper floors, there are multiple masters, each with a statement design. One features rich dark woods and glass-fronted closets. Others have more delicate, airy compositions, and there are equally unique master baths.

“You will never see a bathroom like this anywhere. This is a replica of a Victorian tub,” Evans-Butler said. “The jets go all around so the water streams at you from three sides.”

MORE: Living Large: Mahwah’s ‘Castle Sitting On A Hill’

Going higher still, a roof garden skims the tree tops of the historic district.

History is a predominate theme at the home. Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt occupied a unit in the mid-1950s. Letters she wrote are showcased throughout the main floor, preserving another element of the home’s rich past.

To live large on East 62nd Street will cost you $13.5 million.

It’s said that Mrs. Roosevelt entertained such notables as Indira Ghandi, Adalai Stevenson and John Kennedy when she lived in that home.