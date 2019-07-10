



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – They won the cup, but they’re still fighting for a raise.

Their mission to get equal pay for all continued on the parade route Wednesday.

“USA! Equal pay! USA! Equal pay!” the soccer stars and fans chantred.

While the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrated their FIFA World Cup victory on the world stage, they are not taking for granted this global opportunity to continue spreading their message of pay parity.

“It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place. I think this team does an incredible job of taking that on our own shoulders,” said co-captain Megan Rapinoe. “”But it’s time to come together. This conversation is at the next step. We have to collaborate. It takes everybody.”

There was no shortage of support outside City Hall, as the massive crowd of fans echoed their rallying cry of “Equal pay! Equal pay!”

The 28 members of the Women’s National Team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, claiming they’re paid less than the U.S. Men’s team, even though they win more games and bring in more revenue.

Federation President Carlos Cordeiro assured them their message is not falling on deaf ears.

“We hear you. We believe in you. And we are committed to doing right by you,” Cordeiro siad. “We believe that U.S. soccer and that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.”

“We look forward to holding those feet to the fire,” Rapinoe said.

Before the parade, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Congress should amend the Amateur Sports Act and require pay equity for all national teams.

“Our women are being ripped off,” de Blasio said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new state law that would make it illegal to pay women differently in New York.

“We say to the U.S. soccer league, and we say to FIFA, if you don’t pay women what you pay men than you have no business in the state of New York,” Cuomo said.

Opponents of equal pay for female athletes have long argued women don’t play on the same level as men and don’t attract the same following: A losing argument on this playing field, reported CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.