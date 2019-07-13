NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large power outage has been reported throughout Midtown, Hell’s Kitchen, and Upper Manhattan.
CBS2 has learned that all restaurants have gone dark in Hell’s Kitchen.
There are also no working street lights in those affected sections of the city.
According to the Con Edison website, over 45,000 customers have lost power throughout the city as of 8:45 p.m.
The FDNY reports that they are receiving calls from residents without power in the West 40s all the way north to 72nd Street and from Fifth Avenue west to the Hudson River.
Linda Rosenthal, the New York State Assemblymember representing the Upper West Side and parts of Hell’s Kitchen, says she has been told by the NYPD that the cause of the power outage was a manhole explosion on 65th Street and West End Avenue.
Mayor de Blasio chimed in on the ongoing emergency just after 8:20 p.m. – saying that both police and fire officials were responding to the affected area.
Commuters should avoid the subway as power outages in several stations have been confirmed by the MTA and Con Edison as well.
CBS2’s Alice Gainer was at one of the subway stations in Midtown where power has completely gone out.
Gainer also hit the road to see how drivers are handling the dangerous traffic conditions on Manhattan’s West Side Highway.
CBS2’s Ali Bauman is in Midtown where pedestrians and drivers are dealing with the mass confusion caused by the downed traffic lights.
New Yorkers are also calling for help through social media, as at least one person has been trapped in an elevator by the outage. Richard R. O’Connor tweeted from his elevator in Manhattan Saturday evening.
