



A large power outage has been reported throughout Midtown, Hell’s Kitchen, and Upper Manhattan.

CBS2 has learned that all restaurants have gone dark in Hell’s Kitchen.

There are also no working street lights in those affected sections of the city.

According to the Con Edison website, over 45,000 customers have lost power throughout the city as of 8:45 p.m.

The FDNY reports that they are receiving calls from residents without power in the West 40s all the way north to 72nd Street and from Fifth Avenue west to the Hudson River.

#FDNY is addressing the spike in call volume by relocating resources to Manhattan. The loss of power is from 5th ave to Hudson River, and west 40s to 72nd St. Please be patient, call 911 only if you have a true emergency. — FDNY (@FDNY) July 14, 2019

Linda Rosenthal, the New York State Assemblymember representing the Upper West Side and parts of Hell’s Kitchen, says she has been told by the NYPD that the cause of the power outage was a manhole explosion on 65th Street and West End Avenue.

According to @NYPD, power outage caused by a manhole explosion on 65th Street and West End Avenue. @MTA subways affected. My staff is on the scene. Contact me here if you need assistance. @elizabethcaputo @westsiderag pic.twitter.com/k4BonyTmi2 — Linda B. Rosenthal (@LindaBRosenthal) July 13, 2019

Mayor de Blasio chimed in on the ongoing emergency just after 8:20 p.m. – saying that both police and fire officials were responding to the affected area.

.@NYCEmergencyMgt is working with the NYPD, FDNY and city agencies to respond to power outages in Manhattan due to a manhole fire earlier this evening. Disruption is significant. We’ll have further updates soon — please follow @NotifyNYC. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

Commuters should avoid the subway as power outages in several stations have been confirmed by the MTA and Con Edison as well.

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side. Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

CBS2’s Alice Gainer was at one of the subway stations in Midtown where power has completely gone out.

Gainer also hit the road to see how drivers are handling the dangerous traffic conditions on Manhattan’s West Side Highway.

Traffic lights out @CBSNewYork this is West Side highway by 57/56th streets #Blackout pic.twitter.com/fks6Hc6B6Q — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) July 13, 2019

CBS2’s Ali Bauman is in Midtown where pedestrians and drivers are dealing with the mass confusion caused by the downed traffic lights.

No traffic lights, no power 57th & 6th Ave #blackout pic.twitter.com/Px1W7C7zL0 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) July 14, 2019

New Yorkers are also calling for help through social media, as at least one person has been trapped in an elevator by the outage. Richard R. O’Connor tweeted from his elevator in Manhattan Saturday evening.

Power outage in parts of NYC! The view from an elevator stuck!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K4fXVofiVE — Richard R OConnor (@RCONY2) July 13, 2019

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story