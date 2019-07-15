



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When parts of the Upper West Side and midtown went dark Saturday night, hundreds of homes, trains, elevators and more were affected.

But imagine the lights going out on what’s supposed to be the best night of your life.

One Manhattan couple was in the middle of their “I Do’s” when everything went dark, reports CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

Amy Rosenthal was walking down the aisle to her future husband, Craig Silverstein, when all of a sudden everything went black.

“At first I was just hoping that a fuse had blown and that, in any minute during the ceremony, it was going to come back,” she said. “But as each minute passed, it became more and more concerning that this was going to be a much larger issue.”

Their wedding ceremony and reception fell victim to Saturday night’s blackout that affected a large portion of Manhattan.

Nothing but candles could be seen lighting their venue, the famous Plaza Hotel.

“There was no light or electricity or working toilets for the next three and change hours,” Silverstein said.

MORE: Cuomo Threatens To Strip Con Ed’s License; Con Ed Says ‘Protective Relay Systems’ Failed

In a Facetime interview from their honeymoon in Italy, the couple told us they spent more than a year and half planning their wedding.

They also flew in about 200 family and friends for the ceremony, and they are extremely disappointed with how things turned out.

“It was exciting. We got married and we did it,” Silverstein said. “But emotionally, it was a lot. It was a lot to have it not be what you hoped it was and what you planned.”

They definitely didn’t plan to say their vows in the dark, brightened only by cell phones and the photographer’s light.

“It ended up being memorable, but not for the right reasons,” said Silverstein.

But in times of trouble, Craig and Amy say they can always count on their friends and family for light.

Their guests sung along to music and even danced in the dark until hotel staff brought them to a nearby club where the celebration continued.

“Behind the scenes, it was chaos,” said the groom. “We got through it with family and friends and people want to support us and be there and have a good time.”

In response, the Plaza put out the following statement:

“For clarification, the hotel’s generators were fully functioning, powering safety lighting and the hotel’s security measures, in order to ensure the safety of all hotel guests, visitors and colleagues. “The Plaza has served as a backdrop for many of the nation’s most illustrious weddings for more than 100 years. When the citywide blackout hit New York City on Saturday evening, The Plaza team took immediate action to preserve a beautiful and memorable wedding experience for the impacted bride and groom, both at The Plaza and in securing a new location for the remainder of the celebration. Following the candlelit ceremony and cocktail reception, a team of dedicated colleagues escorted the bridal party and hand-carried the wedding cake to a neighboring restaurant un-impacted by the blackout. The Plaza’s exemplary service staff accompanied the bridal party for the entire evening.”

On Tuesday, the couple and their attorney plan to speak with the hotel staff about seeking a refund.