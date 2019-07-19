



GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBS New York) – From Harlem to Long Island, the extreme heat has counselors at a kids sports camp taking precautions.

On a super hot day, extra water and supervision are in place to keep kids playing baseball hydrated and safe.

Closely watching the kids are counselors and camp founder – and former New York Yankee world champion – Dom Scala.

“Make sure that you drink enough water, all the time. If you have a problem, all you’ve got to do is ask a coach,” Scala told the kids.

Dom calls for numerous water breaks.

Charlie Fuschello, 5, is the youngest of 50 kids on the field in Garden City for the two week baseball camp.

“Is it hot out here?” Carlin asked Charlie.

“Very hot,” he said.

“What do you do to keep cool?”

“Drink water,” Charlie said.

“More eyes on kids. We always have water out here. We always make sure they’re drinking,” Scala said.

Some warning signs Dom can see.

“Somebody, you know, starts taking their hat off, and they’ve got their head is down, or something like that. Or they are drinking, maybe, excess water. You know that’s no good either,” he said. “We always think about safety first, that’s very, very important for us.”