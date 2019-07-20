



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New Yorkers were been left without power in the middle of this weekend’s scorching heat wave.

According to PSEG Long Island, over 9,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island.

The utility reportedly restored power to their Queens customers around 6:15 p.m. however, over 2,000 Long Island customers were still in the dark.

The MTA reported that A train and Rockaway Park shuttles service lost power Saturday evening.

UPDATE: A PSEG power outage on Long Island is disrupting service in the Rockaways. Consider Q53-SBS bus service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 20, 2019

The extreme heat may have also led to a manhole fire in Jamaica which is causing additional power outages in the borough.

1/ Con Edison is responding to power outage in Jamaica, Queens area. There are 2 sets of boundaries regarding this outage:

o N: 92nd Rd

o S: 99th Ave

o E: Gettysburg St

o W: 218th St o N: McLaughlin Ave

o S: 89th Ave

o E: Foothill Ave

o W: Marengo St — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) July 20, 2019

Local city leaders, including Mayor de Blasio, are reporting that over a thousand Con Edison customers are without power in southeast Queens. Con Ed said they expect to have the electricity back on by 8 p.m.

After speaking with @ConEdison, we’ve learned that nearly 1,400 customers in SE Queens are experiencing power outages Crews are on the scene & power is expected to be restored by 8pm Please check on your neighbors— especially the elderly & sick— to make sure everyone stays safe https://t.co/lGLKOJsutE — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) July 20, 2019

There are also reports of outages in Astoria, the Bronx, and on Staten Island.

Staten Island has already suffered through two other outages earlier in the week.