CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Con Edison, Local TV, Long Island, New York, PSEG Long Island, Queens


At-A-Glance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New Yorkers were been left without power in the middle of this weekend’s scorching heat wave.

According to PSEG Long Island, over 9,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island.

The utility reportedly restored power to their Queens customers around 6:15 p.m. however, over 2,000 Long Island customers were still in the dark.

The MTA reported that A train and Rockaway Park shuttles service lost power Saturday evening.

The extreme heat may have also led to a manhole fire in Jamaica which is causing additional power outages in the borough.

Local city leaders, including Mayor de Blasio, are reporting that over a thousand Con Edison customers are without power in southeast Queens. Con Ed said they expect to have the electricity back on by 8 p.m.

 

There are also reports of outages in Astoria, the Bronx, and on Staten Island.

Staten Island has already suffered through two other outages earlier in the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply