At-A-Glance
- Emergency In Effect As Dangerous Temperatures Arrive
- Con Edison Promises ‘Safe, Reliable’ Service Over Weekend
- New York City Cooling Centers Open
- Summer Heat Survival Guide
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people in Queens and on Long Island don’t have power as this weekend’s heat wave enters day three.
According to Con Edison‘s outage map, about 50 customers in Queens were without service as of 11:54 a.m. Sunday, and the company estimated their power wouldn’t be back until 10 p.m.
About 1,000 Con Ed customers were experiencing power problems Saturday.
On Friday, Con Ed said they were confident in their system and were poised to respond to any outage.
More than 500 PSEG Long Island customers in Nassau and Suffolk counties were also without power as of 12:09 p.m. Sunday. They did not anticipate restoring service to those customers until about 8 p.m. Sunday.
Over 9,000 PSEG Long Island customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island. The majority of those customers had their service restored by 11 p.m.
About 500 cooling centers are open throughout the area for those in need.