



– An attorney speaking for the family of Westfield High School Principal Dr. Derrick Nelson announced Monday a lawsuit against Hackensack University Medical Center and an anesthesiologist regarding his death while attempting to donate bone marrow for a sick teen

Nelson died April 7 at the age of 44.

Nelson was in a coma for a month after donating bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

“Unfortunately, this selfless act took Dr. Nelson’s life as the anesthesiologist committed medical malpractice during the procedure, leading to Dr. Nelson suffering severe brain damage and ultimately death several weeks later,” Mazie said.

The lawsuit was filed by Sheronda Braker, Nelson’s fiancee and the mother of his 6-year-old child.

“Tragically it was that final selfless act that took Dr. Nelson’s life,” said attorney David Mazie, adding that the medical center and the anesthesiologist were negligent in the procedure.

Nelson served 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In May, Westfield named him the honorary grand marshal of its Memorial Day parade.

In response to the lawsuit, Hackensack Meridian Health issued a statement on Monday afternoon: