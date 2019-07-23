



— The Giants’ quarterback of the future is officially ready to get to work.

Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract on Monday night, just hours before he was expected to take the field with the rest of the team’s rookies for two days of practice in advance of the first official full-team training camp practice on Thursday.

Jones, who will get around $16.7 million in guaranteed money, is expected to back up veteran Eli Manning to start the season, ahead of returnees Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta on the depth chart. The Giants were said to be very impressed with Jones during spring workouts and would like him to be as game ready as possible in the event that something happens to the 38-year-old Manning.

Jones could also find himself on the field if the Giants don’t get off to a good start and then decide to move forward with an eye on next season. Manning is in the final season of a four-year, $84 million contract he signed prior to the 2016 season.

A star at Duke during his college career, Jones wasn’t the most popular first-round draft pick in Giants history among fans and media members. Many draft experts felt New York could have gotten him in a later round, but general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur have been enamored with Jones for some time, feelings that were strengthened during minicamp and organized team activities when the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder showed flashes of being ready to start in the NFL sooner rather than later.

“Eli is getting ready to play winning football and Daniel Jones is trying to learn the offense and get himself ready to play Week 1, like all the quarterbacks in the room,” Shurmur said back in late May. “Because they have a general respect for each other and because that really is a healthy quarterback room, they can improve and get better. I think that is good.”

The Giants have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and in six of the last seven. They went 5-11 last season and then made major changes, including trading supremely talented-yet-volatile wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.