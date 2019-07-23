



The U.S. Senate is expected to vote today on the “Never Forget the Heroes Act,” which aims to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2092.

The House approved the bill earlier this month, but it stalled in the Senate when Republican senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee raised concerns about the cost and oversight.

Today’s vote comes days after the FDNY lost its 200th member to a 9/11-related illness.

“[I’m] very hopeful that it will go through, it should go through,” Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald told reporters Monday. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Members of the FDNY and Uniformed Firefighters Association are headed to Washington, D.C. for the historic vote.

“On behalf of our firefighters and first responders that came across the nation to help us in New York City, we are urging our senators to step up and vote ‘yes’ for the permanent authorization of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund act,” said Uniformed Fire Officers Association Vice President George Farinacci.

Last week, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said there are more than 2,000 past and present members of the department with cancer and 10,000 with other forms of 9/11-related illnesses. That’s not including police officers and others.

“Over the weekend, the NYPD lost three of their members related to 9/11 disease,” Fitzgerald said Monday. “This is something that will continue to happen. It’s very sad.”

The “Never Forget the Heroes Act” was renamed in memory of retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, who passed away last month, FDNY Firefighter Ray Pfeifer, who died in 2017, and NYPD Det. James Zadroga, who died in 2006.

If passed, it will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.