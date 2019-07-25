NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another child has been struck by a stray bullet in New York City.
In the latest incident, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a bench at St. Andrew’s Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses said the victim ran away when shots were fired, but only reached the sidewalk at St. Andrew’s Place and Herkimer Street, where she waited for an ambulance.
“I see a girl on the ground sitting there, and somebody sat beside her talking to her to keep her, I guess, alive,” witness Keisha Payne told CBS2.
The girl, who is going to be an eighth grader in the upcoming school year, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
“We’re always in here together, running around, playing, having fun,” her friend said.
Her friend said they believe the park is unsafe, but on a warm summer evening, where else are kids supposed to go?
She now joins a growing list of victims struck by stray bullets in the city this summer. More than a dozen innocent bystanders have been struck by stray bullets since the start of June, including four other children.
- June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick.
- June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.
- June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home.
- June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.
- June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.
- June 12 – A Bronx woman was shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.
- June 20 – An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Crown Heights. The boy could be paralyzed.
- June 21 – A man, 20, was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in East New York.
- June 23 – Two men and a woman were shot in the Bronx. At least one was an innocent bystander.
- July 13 – A woman, 76, was grazed in the neck while sitting in a car in Queens.
- July 13 – A woman, 67, was shot in the leg inside the lobby of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem.
- July 21 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside an East Harlem deli.
On Sunday, an 11-year-old boy suffered the same fate in East Harlem.
“I’m mad but at the same time I feel forgiveness. It’s confusing,” he told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport on Wednesday.
“He knows mistakes happen. He knows what neighborhood he’s in,” his father added.
During the Memorial Day weekend, a 16-year-old boy was one of three people shot at the same Brooklyn park.