



Another child has been struck by a stray bullet in New York City.

In the latest incident, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a bench at St. Andrew’s Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said the victim ran away when shots were fired, but only reached the sidewalk at St. Andrew’s Place and Herkimer Street, where she waited for an ambulance.

“I see a girl on the ground sitting there, and somebody sat beside her talking to her to keep her, I guess, alive,” witness Keisha Payne told CBS2.

The girl, who is going to be an eighth grader in the upcoming school year, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“We’re always in here together, running around, playing, having fun,” her friend said.

Her friend said they believe the park is unsafe, but on a warm summer evening, where else are kids supposed to go?

She now joins a growing list of victims struck by stray bullets in the city this summer. More than a dozen innocent bystanders have been struck by stray bullets since the start of June, including four other children.

On Sunday, an 11-year-old boy suffered the same fate in East Harlem.

“I’m mad but at the same time I feel forgiveness. It’s confusing,” he told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport on Wednesday.

“He knows mistakes happen. He knows what neighborhood he’s in,” his father added.

During the Memorial Day weekend, a 16-year-old boy was one of three people shot at the same Brooklyn park.