



The NYPD is on the hunt for another person caught throwing water and disrespecting officers in Queens.

Authorities say the man seen in surveillance video walked up to two NYPD Traffic Enforcement agents on July 24 near 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

The suspect – while appearing to record the whole crime with his phone – then sprays the agents with a large bottle of water before running off.

Police did not give a description of the attacker but he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and holding a cell phone with a light green cover.

It’s the latest incident of disrespect and criminal obstruction targeting members of the NYPD this month.

Authorities are still looking for over a dozen suspects who attacked officers in Harlem, drenching them with water during an arrest and throwing a large bucket at their heads.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.