



– Tiffany Caban went to court Wednesday to challenge the results of the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney.

On Monday the New York City Board of Elections declared Queens borough president Melinda Katz the winner of the primary by 60 votes.

Caban argues that the board excluded hundreds of ballots that could swing the election in her favor.

“From my perspective, we need to get to work,” Katz said during her victory party Monday in Forest Hills. “You have a thousand people here who know that criminal justice reform needs to happen right here in Queens and they want to start going to work.”

It has been a rollercoaster for both candidates since the primary election was held on June 25.

At the time, Caban, a political newbie backed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seemed to have pulled off a stunning upset.

But Katz took the lead after the Board of Elections conducted a manual recount of more than 90,000 votes. The veteran politician received the endorsement of moderate Democrats, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Caban, however, says her fight is not over. With the certification of the votes, the court will now allow her to proceed with the legal challenges.

Her team will argue that more than 100 votes for her were thrown out because voters were deemed ineligible for various reasons.