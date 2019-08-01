



Police said two uniformed traffic enforcement agents had water thrown at them on July 24 near 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue. The suspect appeared to record the crime on his cellphone.

Steven Larosa, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday and charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 1, 2019

“The tough guy who confronted two NYPD traffic enforcement agents doing the job taxpayers want & expect them to do has been arrested. Brooklyn resident Steven Larosa, 35, is charged with Harassment and Obstructing Governmental Administration,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill posted on Twitter. “Such behavior will never be tolerated.”

This was the fourth time NYPD officers were targeted with bottles or buckets of water in recent weeks. More than a dozen suspects are still at large.

On Wednesday, two New York State assemblymen proposed a new law to crack down on those who disrespect the badge.

The bill would make it a Class E felony to throw or spray any substance on on-duty officers. It would be punishable by up 4 years in prison.