



– It’s been a little more than a week since the 13-year-old girl was shot while sitting on a bench at Saint Andrew’s playground in Bed-Stuy.

Police are looking to question 19-year-old Ahziem Walter, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Investigators believe Walter is responsible for the stray bullet shooting that happened at this playground last week who is actually out on bail after being arrested on an assault charge back in June.

Police believe he fired the gun at Saint Andrew’s playground on July 24 that resulted in a 13-year-old girl getting rushed to the hospital.

🚨WANTED🚨for AN ASSAULT inside St. Andrew’s Playground Corner of Kingston Ave. & Herkimer St. #Brooklyn @NYPD79Pct 07/24/19 @ 8:50 P.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @ny1desk pic.twitter.com/wmXuQpwuTH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 2, 2019

According to authorities, the girl was sitting on a park bench when she was shot in the shoulder.

Witnesses tell CBS2 the playground was filled with kids and the victim tried to run away. He only made it to the sidewalk at Saint Andrews Place and Herkimer Street where she waited for an ambulance.

At that point, the shooter ran off.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered in exchange for information leading to his arrest.

Since June, there have been at least 14 incidents across the city where innocent bystanders have been hit by stray bullets – many, like this case, involving children.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.