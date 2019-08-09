NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City lawmaker wants the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to offer free service on major holidays.
Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan is expected to introduce a non-binding resolute next week.
He says free bus and subway rides on holidays like Christmas, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July would be a way to give back to people who rely on mass transit.
But the cash-strapped MTA isn’t getting on board.
“The MTA faces a dire fiscal crisis. We are undergoing an historic transformation to reduce operating costs and still face hundreds of millions of dollars in operating shortfalls. Farebox revenue is essential to maintaining safety and delivering the transportation people need while minimizing service cuts,” the agency said in a statement. “A proposal like this would force the MTA to cut service and lay people off to make up more than $8 million per day lost on the busiest holidays.”