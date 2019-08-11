



— Yet another cyclist has died on the streets of the Big Apple.

The latest incident, the 19th cyclist death in the city this year alone, was captured on surveillance cameras from a corner bakery in Brooklyn just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the drivers, an 18-year-old, was arrested, police told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

The driver of a gray sedan is seen speeding southbound on Coney Island Avenue, running through a red light. It then smashes into a blue SUV traveling eastbound on Avenue L. The SUV spun out of control, flying onto the sidewalk and hitting a 52-year-old male cyclist, who had just rode up to the intersection, and another 52-year-old man standing on the sidewalk.

Witnesses heard the collision and were stunned by the aftermath. Many people rushed in to try to help.

“I ran down from over there. I came here and what I saw was absolutely horrific. It was horrible,” witness Simon Gifter said.

“There were a lot of good Samaritans pulling the car off, trying to move it a little bit so they could move that cyclist out from underneath. They were also rescuing the driver of the blue minivan — they were trying to. They were taking a while to get him out. He looked very hurt,” Gifter said.

Police said the cyclist suffered head trauma and died at a nearby hospital. The 52-year-old pedestrian and 38-year-old driver of the blue SUV were said to be in stable condition.