



The family of a Manhattan man is demanding stronger enforcement of bike laws in New York City after their loved one was killed while walking on 23rd Street.

The cyclist who struck the victim fled the scene.

Real estate broker Michael Collopy lived alone in Manhattan and was described by family as a doting uncle to eight nieces and nephews.

The die-hard Yankees fan loved walking almost everywhere, including to work. His last steps were midday on July 31st.

The aftermath of the deadly crash were caught on cell phone video from a witness. A bike struck the 60-year-old at the corner of 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue, Collopy’s head fatally slammed against the cement.

Food Vendor Mahmoud Al Said told CBS2 he saw the hit-and-run accident.

“Hit him here like boom, clap, here on the floor,” Al Said told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

The food vendor added it happened in the crosswalk, in or close to the bike lane. The suspect, who he admits he cannot describe very well, appeared to be on a personal bike and not a deliveryman.

He says the man left before the ambulance arrived.

“Right there. I saw the body I didn’t see the bike,” witness Edmund Eli said.

Police are now looking for the cyclist, but have not provided a detailed description or image.

Collopy died of his injuries five days later here at Bellevue Hospital. His family is now demanding more rigorous enforcement of streets and intersections.”

CBS2 spoke to family members who provided a statement saying the city needs to aggressively address the dangerous interactions between pedestrians, bicycles, and cars… All three groups are seen breaking traffic laws every day.

“I just think everyone’s aggressive, doing what they are doing,” Chelsea resident John Luke Laube said.

At the intersection where Collopy was killed, CBS2 saw bike riders blowing through red lights, going the wrong direction in traffic, and making illegal turns.

City records dating back to 2014 show that each year, on average, less than one pedestrian is struck and killed by a cyclist.

This year there are now two deaths; Collopy and 67-year-old Donna Sturm.

Sturm was fatally struck on April 24 on West 57th Street by a cyclist who police say stayed on scene and claimed his brakes failed causing him to run a red light.

CBS2 asked both the Department of Transportation and the NYPD if better enforcement was coming. The DOT has not given an answer.

Late on Thursday, the NYPD said the department focuses on more than writing tickets and believes public awareness of rules and regulations will help make streets safer.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.