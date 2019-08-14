



— There is more frustration in New Jersey largest city, where thousands of people are dealing with a water crisis.

Newark is still struggling to provide bottled water to residents, and on Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy saw for himself exactly what’s going on, as he, along with Mayor Ras Baraka, toured the Department of Health and Wellness.

Residents showing up to get water told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez they have a lot of questions and complaints. Their main frustration is not knowing if they’ll ever get any bottled water and, if and when they do, whether it will be safe to drink.

Frustration over the crisis spilled over into another day. On Wednesday morning, effected residents who showed up at the Department of Health and Wellness to pick up bottled water, were told they’d have to wait. Some folks like Marcos Martinez didn’t have to spare.

“They say the people coming here at 8:30. I waiting. I waiting. They don’t come yet. I gotta go back to work. I gotta go back to work,” Martinez said.

The city finally started handing out water just before 10 a.m. Locals said they felt fortunate to get their share after Tuesday’s debacle when distribution sites stopped handing out water for several hours, because the supply was past its “best by” date of May this year.

But officials resumed handing it out after the Food and Drug Administration said bottled water had no shelf life and was safe to drink.

READ: Newark’s FAQ On Filters & Efforts To Address Lead In The Water

The Environmental Protection Agency initially advised Newark to use a water faucet filter to eliminate lead. Later, it ordered the city to distribute bottled water when two homes using the filter were found to have high levels of lead.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Local Officials Talk On Newark Water Emergency



“That was supposed to be the safeguard because they knew the pipes and everything, the water lines were bad. So they give us this but it’s just a Band-Aid and the poison is still there,” one resident said.

In a virtual town hall on Tuesday night, City Hall officials said they plan to test more of the 38,000 filters distributed since last year.

“What we didn’t know is that the filters have a capacity issue, where on some of those higher levels they weren’t removing as much as we thought they would,” one official said.

Some residents said they don’t know what to believe anymore.

When asked how she feels Newark has handled this whole water crisis, resident Jelissa Curry said, “Do you really want to know? They don’t help with nothing. They don’t do nothing. They don’t help with nothing. It’s just … nothing,” adding the communication between the city and the residents continues to be a problem.

Just to clarify, the Department of Environmental Protection said the best by dates on the water bottles are not required by the FDA and are mainly used by companies to help with their stock, rotation and distribution. So if you have water bottles that are past their best by date, the DEP says they are safe to drink.

Free water testing to homeowners is being offered as the investigation continues.

Families in the Pequannock service area with lead service lines who have received filters can pick up water at the following locations:

The City of Newark Department of Health and Wellness, 110 William St.

Bo Porter Sports Complex, 378 Lyons Ave.

Boylan Street Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave.

Vince Lombardi Center, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here.