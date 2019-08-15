Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New information this morning in the investigation into the death of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein with reports that guards at the jail he died at made a big mistake just days before his death.
Authorities now say a serial bank robber was mistakenly let go from the same facility Epstein was being held at – just days before the billionaire’s alleged suicide.
Records show that the career crook, who was not supposed to be released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, was given a MetroCard and signed release papers on Aug. 7.
This comes after reports that the correction officers who were watching Epstein were sleeping while on duty and falsified log entries about their check-ins.