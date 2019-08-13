



– The Department of Justice is making changes at the federal facility in Lower Manhattan where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead.

Attorney General William Barr has promised a thorough investigation, and this is just the tip of the fallout from his apparent jail cell suicide.

The Department of Justice confirmed late Tuesday two guards who were supposed to be keeping a close watch on Epstein have been placed on leave, and the warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center has been temporarily reassigned.

The move comes after what Barr described as “serious irregularities” at the federal prison where Epstein died in Lower Manhattan Saturday.

Those guards were supposed to be checking on the multimillionaire every 30 minutes and reportedly hadn’t done that for hours.

Epstein had already tried to take his own life weeks earlier but had since been taken off 24/7 suicide watch.

The 66-year-old was supposed to face trial beginning in June 2020 for sex trafficking and abusing dozens of teenage girls. Authorities are promising the potential for justice for victims did not die with Epstein.

Sources say Epstein hanged himself, but the Medical Examiner has not revealed the results of the autopsy yet.