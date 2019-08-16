



A British beautician has been jailed in New York after being charged with killing an American woman with a botched buttocks injection in an unlicensed Queens clinic.

Queens Acting District Attorney John Ryan announced Friday that Donna Francis was extradited and arraigned on charges including criminally negligent homicide. She’s being held without bail.

Her lawyer, Kevin O’Donnell, says Francis pleaded not guilty.

Francis is accused of injecting 34-year-old Kelly Mayhew in a Queens basement in May 2015. Mayhew had traveled from Maryland for the procedure.

Authorities say that Francis is not a licensed nurse or physician, and that Mayhew died because the procedure wasn’t done properly.

While the victim’s mother called 911, the woman performing the procedure took off in a gray SUV, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported four years ago.

Mayhew was pronounced dead on arrival at St. John’s Hospital.

The 38-year-old Francis unsuccessfully fought extradition.

Illicit silicone injections have caused multiple deaths in the United States.

In March, 46-year-old Allison Spence was sentenced to two to eight years in prison for the death of Harlem mother Latesha Bynum in another botched butt injection in 2017.

Spence was also running an unlicensed clinic in Queens.

