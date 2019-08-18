Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The judge in the departmental trial of the NYPD officer at the center of the choke-hold death of Eric Garner says the officer was “untruthful” during questioning.
In a 46-page opinion obtained by the New York Times, the NYPD’s administrative judge said Officer Daniel Pantaleo‘s definition of a choke-hold during questioning was “implausible and self-serving.”
Pantaleo denied using the banned maneuver during the 2014 arrest on Staten Island.
Last month, federal prosecutors declined to file charges against the officer.
Pantaleo was suspended from the force on Aug. 2 after the judge recommended that he be fired. The Civilian Complaint Review Board also recommended termination.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to make a final decision on Pantaleo’s fate by the end of the month.