



— Something could be changing at bus stops around the city.

The schedule may be disappearing.

It’s out with the old and in with the smartphone for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is looking to modernize bus stops all over the Big Apple.

In July, the MTA began removing arrival schedules from all its bus stops, replacing them with information recommending riders either open the authority’s MyMTA app, text the MTA’s arrival number, call 511 or even check social media.

Transit officials say by going paperless and not being forced to reprint and re-post the schedules will save the agency $550,000 a year.

But many are taking issue with the change, including 16 Queens politicians. They wrote a letter to the MTA, accusing the move of being discriminatory against commuters without access to technology, especially low-income residents and senior citizens who may not know how to use it, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported.

“We are trying very desperately to reduce congestion in the city and one of the ways we do that is providing better mass transit service, not worse mass transit service,” said Councilman Barry Grodenchik, who represents the 23rd District. “So once again, the MTA has befuddled us out here in eastern Queens and, really, throughout all of New York City.”

The MTA said commuters can still print out the schedule at home, but the cost for that will come out of their pockets.

