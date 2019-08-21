Menu
Connecticut Father Accused Of Killing Anguilla Hotel Employee Hoping To Clear His Name
Scott Hapgood is speaking publicly for the first time about the night he claims he and his family were attacked in an Anguilla hotel room.
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Assaulting, Raping Woman In Queens
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Tuskegee Airmen Way and 157th Street.
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Rocks New Jersey's Springfield Township
New Jersey's Springfield Township was pummeled by extreme weather on August 7, toppling trees and flooding roadways.
New York Weather: Storms Return
CBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
22 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 8/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August at 11 p.m.
6 hours ago
Olson, Canha Hit Back-To-Back Homers To Lead A's Past Yankees
The Oakland Athletics wasted little time responding to an early blow from the New York Yankees. Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to lead the A's over the New York Yankees 6-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.
Mets Pounce On Sloppy Indians, Start Big Series With 9-2 Win
Michael Conforto hit a tie-breaking homer moments after an embarrassing error by Cleveland Indians left fielder Oscar Mercado
The 5 Best Wine Bars In New York City
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in New York City.
Japanese Eats: 5 New Spots To Try In New York City
Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Japanese food.
New York State Fair Kicks Of Wednesday With Food, Rides & More
There's something for everyone -- great food, spectacular rides and attractions, plus lots of games.
Furry Friend Finder: Cutie & Ruby Searching For Their Forever Homes
Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix, and Ruby is a 1-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix.
Masterpieces Fill Coney Island Boardwalk At Annual Sand Sculpture Contest
The family-friendly event attracts more than 10,000 visitors to the historic Riegelmann Boardwalk.
Staten Island BioBlitz Putting Kids In Touch With Nature This Weekend
Families, students and naturalists are being invited to help researchers make a 24-hour survey of plants and animals found near Blue Huron Park in Staten Island during the third annual BioBlitz this weekend.
Honoring FDNY Lt. Brian Sullivan
Officials, family and fellow firefighters gathered to remember 27-year FDNY veteran Lt. Brian Sullivan.
Newark Water Emergency: National Action Network To Lead Rally In Support Of Mayor Ras Baraka
August 21, 2019 at 4:03 am
