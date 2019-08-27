



— A stately stone mansion overlooks acres of a lush green landscape, the Hudson River and a majestic bridge in the distance.

And it’s all less than 15 miles from Manhattan. CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently took a tour for this week’s Living Large.

The grand home in Tarrytown looks like something out of a bygone era, a gilded age gem, but it’s actually brand new.

Greystone-on-Hudson is a 100-acre enclave of 23 grand estates on the Hudson. Developer Andy Todd accompanied Duddridge to 6 Carriage Trail, a 23,000 square-foot beautiful old-world house with every modern convenience.

One of its most notable features, which Todd said cost more than $1 million, is the elegant interior architecture.

“People don’t make houses like this anymore,” Todd said.

The Library is another room that’s a throwback to more genteel times.

“It’s modeled after J.P. Morgan’s library and the Morgan Library,” Todd said.

It is rich mahogany from top to bottom, with soaring ceilings, but is still cozy and intimate. That same feeling flows into the spacious den and gaming area. A bright, airy gallery leads to the sitting room, which features a carved marble fireplace.

“I’m 6-foot-2, meaning this is a very, very tall fireplace, but it looks in scale with the room,” Todd said.

Scale is a constant theme here, with everything so large, like the formal dining area. Coffered ceilings add to the warmth.

“Around this corner we have the kitchen and the kitchen is the heart of the home,” Todd said.

Simply put, the kitchen is massive. The breakfast nook is bigger than most New York City kitchens.

“This is the area that the family hangs out in. This is where it all happens. The rest of the house is for show,” Todd said.

An elegant staircase take you to the next level.

“This whole entire side of the house is the master suite,” Todd said.

It’s a dreamy room, with a fireplace, sitting area with a small kitchen, and a jaw-dropping dressing room. Even the bathroom has a view.

“And then a little bonus out here, this nice balcony,” Todd said.

There are six bedrooms on the floor, with three more in the guest house. There are 11 bathrooms, and three laundry rooms. On the lower floor there is 6,000 square feet for any manner of entertaining.

Back outside, you really see the scale of the three-acre property, and the scope of the views. The home has 200 windows of every size and type.

To live large at Greystone-on-Hudson will cost you $12.9 million.

The home is heated and cooled with geothermal heating, which should keep the monthly bill to around $500, rather than the thousands it would cost without it. The home is one of nine of the original 23 homes that remains for sale in the development — and it’s the most expensive.