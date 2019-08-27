Comments
WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Wall Township Board of Education will hold a meeting Tuesday night to brief parents on results of air testing on trailers that had been used for classes at Central Elementary School.
CBS2 first reported that parents were outraged over classroom trailers with rotting wood and water damage. CBS2 has since learned about an insect infestation.
Outcry from parents caused officials to move fifth grade classes inside the main building for the upcoming school year.
The trailers were placed in the back of the school in 2007. They were meant to be temporary to deal with overcrowding. They’ve been there ever since and used for the fifth grade. They were supposed to be repaired this summer in time for the start of school.
The report from Palmer Engineering shows high levels of mold spores detected in two of the four trailers.