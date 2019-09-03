



— A Greenwich Village townhouse opens up to the sky with just the push of a button.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got to try out that amazing feature and a lot more in this architectural gem for this week’s Living Large.

The home on Waverly Place puts you at the heart of the history, art and culture that thrive in in the Village. And though the townhouse is an absolute connection to the neighborhood, given the ultimate attributes of the place, you’re really just a bit above it all.

“Outside it looks like an historic townhouse, but inside it’s a beautiful white on white on white modern restored townhouse,” said Cheryl Eisen, who designed the home’s interior.

Eisen then led Duddridge on the tour.

“This place was built in 1930, and was renovated recently in 2016, a gut renovation,” Eisen said of the townhouse.

We started in the stark, but color-splashed parlor, a welcoming space that is highlighted by the staircase.

“It’s so beautiful and sculptural. It’s really what makes this home its unique self,” Eisen said.

The exceptional features of the six-story staircase really do define it as a centerpiece.

A quick ride up the elevator and the second level stands in contrast to the first, with a warm and cozy living room on one side.

“This is where you look and see the tops of the trees,” Eisen said.

And an airy formal dining space on the other.

“And it’s a double height, totally glass wall,” Eisen said.

From there, you also overlook the sleek, storage-filled kitchen and stunning outdoor patio.

On the third floor there are north and south bedrooms, two of the four in the home.

“This closet is like a dream for anyone, kids aside,” Eisen said.

Up another level, we come to the library, and finally, moving higher, we come to the master.

“You have your own floor and it’s so luxurious,” Eisen said.

And as Duddridge pointed out, the massive walk-in closet is like another room.

At the top of the stairs there is a retractable skylight that’s actually an ingenious entry to an expansive roof deck.

“This is one of the highest town homes on the street,” Eisen said.

To live large at 122 Waverly Place will cost you $16.995 million.

Here are some other impressive numbers: There’s 7,000 square feet inside, 2,000 square feet outside, and at 22 feet wide, it’s wider than most homes in the area.